Anderson Upholstery owner Lela Stephens said she had to pay almost $15,000 in contractor and city fees, dipping into her savings built up by Social Security, in order to obey the city of Ingram’s ordinance mandating that she decommission her functioning septic tank and connect to the city's sewer system.
Additionally, she said the city had her water shut off for three days when she stopped paying monthly payments in sewer system access and tap fees. She’d stopped paying when she realized other property owners had been given the chance to connect their businesses without paying the fees, and when she started to question whether the USDA had provided grant funds that would have covered the cost of connecting her property to the wastewater system.
The 87-year-old Kerrville resident may have had to pay less than $50 had she known the property may have been eligible for wastewater connection assistance and exempt from paying $5,000 in access and tap fees to the city. Because the building at 3159 Junction Highway is used for the upholstery shop and also contains a small dwelling in the back, Stephens could have had her $9,150 in construction costs covered by federal and state grants, and wouldn’t have had to pay the $5,000 in fees.
In council meetings, court documents, and in statements to the local news media, the city has maintained that buildings used for both a residence and business are exempt from paying the $3,800 system access fee and $1,200 tap fee — and that such dual-use buildings are eligible for wastewater connection assistance through millions of dollars in grants it’s received from the state and federal governments.
But Stephens said she wasn’t afforded the same opportunity several other business owners were given since the multi-phase wastewater construction project began in 2009.
“They never asked me and (the living space has) been there for 20 years,” Stephens told The Times. Someone's been living in there over that time continuously. I said, ‘How come there are other people hooking up free of charge, and he said, ‘You don't qualify because you're a business.’ They never asked me if I had a bathroom or shower here or if anyone lived here."
Stephens said when the city first shut off her water in 2018, she received no advance notice.
“I quit paying (the access fees) for the three months and then one day I came in and we had no water,” Stephens said.
One of her employees is wheelchair bound and had to laboriously get out of his chair into a vehicle to use the bathroom during that three-day period. Her water provider, Aqua Texas, told her the city ordered the water shut off. Stephens sent a complaint to the Governor’s Office and the Public Utility Commission, but nothing came of it. The Public Utility Commission, in a Sept. 10, 2018 letter, told her it didn’t have jurisdiction over the city.
Stephens had one of her sons turn the water back on, and the city billed her $45 — a water reconnection fee.
Stephens stopped paying the payments for a brief period last year, and the city sent her a March 9, 2019 letter warning her it would have her water shut off if she didn’t resume paying. Stephens resumed the payments and had the access and tap fees paid off by January.
Additionally, confusion has arisen over whether the city made the determination to treat residential properties differently than nonresidential properties. The city long maintained that the agency providing the grants, the USDA, made the determination, but a Feb. 5 letter from the USDA to Congressman Chip Roy’s office states that it’s a city policy, not a USDA policy. In a court hearing last week, the city secretary testified under oath that the determination to treat properties differently came from a since-retired USDA official, Marvin Crabtree. But information requests have turned up no documents to that effect, and Breckenridge testified that his direction came in the form of in-person verbal statements.
“Per Stephanie, Marvin Crabtree, the USDA representative that managed this project from the start, verbally gave the city this "rule of thumb" for mixed use buildings; if the resident eats, sleeps & showers at the building, it is primarily their home & secondarily their business, and should be classified as a residence for purposes of free connection using USDA funds (no Tap fee or System Access fee),” states an email from the city’s attorney, Ilse Bailey, to Stephens’s attorney, Roger Gordon. “The city does not appear to have anything in writing from USDA establishing that criteria."
Such dual-use buildings owned by Darrin Potter, Diamond 4LP and former Ingram Mayor Monroe Schlabach, for example, weren’t subject to the $5,000 fees and had their construction costs paid for with grant money. One business, Ole Ingram Social Club, is being allowed to connect under the next phase of the wastewater project with grant assistance and without having to pay the $5,000, the city has indicated in a Feb. 21 court document. And the West Kerr Current also was allowed to connect under the residential category, although no one lives there. In the Feb. 21 document filed by Bailey, it is falsely stated that the newspaper is in a two-story building, the second story of which includes an apartment. But it’s a one-story building and someone lives in a separate building behind it. The owner of the metal shop near the newspaper also wasn’t required to pay the fees, building it’s being served by the same wastewater connection, according to Bailey's Feb. 21 filing.
Other business owners who also claim they weren’t offered a chance to connect using this seeming loophole are fighting back in court after being sued by the city over their refusal to ditch their septic systems and immediately connect to the wastewater system. According to Julie and Mark Hensley’s countersuit against the city, their property at 3120 Junction Highway contains two residential apartments that are occupied as residences.
“...yet Plaintiff has discriminated against Hensley Defendants by demanding $5,000 in connection fees and failing to provide access to grant-provided connections offered to similarly-situated property owners,” states the Hensleys' complaint.
The Hensleys are suing for court costs and legal fees and want the court to rule on whether their properties are eligible for connection assistance under Phase 3 of the wastewater system.
Stephens hasn’t sued the city, but Gordon has been attempting to recoup at least some of her costs through communications with City Hall for months. As early as September 2019, Gordon was in contact with the city. In a March 11 email, Gordon asked the city to put his client’s request for a refund of the $5,000 in access and tap fees on a city council agenda. Gordon said that on April 6, he discovered the city had placed the matter on the April 7 agenda without telling him.
“They put Lela on the agenda in the middle of the pandemic but didn't notify me about it,” Gordon said in a June 16 email “So I asked them to postpone it to the next meeting so I could attend and they have yet to do so.”
In a Nov. 4, 2019 email, the law firm representing the city told Gordon “there are no available funds to pay for or reimburse any connections that were scheduled or completed during” the phase of the wastewater project that included Stephens’s property.
“It is not likely that the City would enter into a direct reimbursement arrangement either as that is not an appropriate use of public funds,” states an email from Cynthia Trevino, associate attorney with DNRBZ, a law firm representing the city. “Thank you for your inquiry, however at this time, it is not feasible and there are no funds available to reimburse Ms. Stephens.”
Gordon also represents the Hensleys and other people who are alleging the city has mishandled the wastewater project and subjected residents and business owners to unfair or discriminatory practices.
Grocery store owner countersues city, seeks $100,000 in damages
In another case, John Sheffield, co-owner of Ole Ingram Grocery and a client of Gordon’s, also is countersuing the city, seeking $100,000 in damages. His lawsuit alleges Ingram city secretary Stephanie Breckenridge attempted to silence his concerns about the wastewater project through a criminal complaint she filed against him in July 2014; to which Sheffield entered a plea of not guilty and defeated the city in court with a judge’s acquittal.
“During this trial Breckenridge testified of her policy and custom of allowing the City’s contractor to receive off-the-books cash payments from commercial property owners in exchange for unauthorized connections to the taxpayer-funded System,” states Sheffield’s complaint.
The complaint, written Gordon, also alleges that Breckenridge “and other City officials had for years failed to document numerous transactions involving the (wastewater) System, created a false narrative of the City’s expenditures of taxpayer funds for the construction of the System, and offered discriminatory utility rates and free/discounted services to friends and family of City staff and officials.”
The city has denied allegations of these defendants, painted some of them as engaging in conspiracy theories, and has characterized their resistance to the wastewater project as unreasonable, especially in light of the compliance of other property owners subject to the ordinance.
Other defendants in the case include David Britton, a candidate for city council, and Twanda Brown, a former mayoral candidate and former council member. Another council candidate, Rocky Hawkins, was recently dropped from the suit, although he appears on a list the city submitted to the court last week, a list that “indicates the addresses of Ingram businesses and residences not connected to the wastewater system, despite having been told to connect.” Two other men, Samuel Piver and Carlos Roberts, are on the list, but they’re not parties in the suit.
The case is being heard by Judge Solomon Casseb III, a district judge in Bexar County, because 198th District Court Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson recused himself from hearing the case at Gordon's request, after it was learned that Emerson had been legal counsel advising the commissioners court in 2005. That year, commissioners declared the city a colonia in order to make it eligible for federal grant funds for construction of the wastewater system. The defendants allege this colonia designation was improper.
