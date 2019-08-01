High pressure continues across the region keeping our forecast hot and dry Friday.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday. High temperatures range from 95 to 98 degrees. Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours. A stray storm is possible, but don’t count on it. High pressure should keep a lid on our precipitation chances Friday and Friday night.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday night. Low clouds develop overnight. Low temperatures remain seasonal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A cold front and disturbance will approach the area from the north late Saturday. A few showers and storms could develop mainly north of Interstate 10. Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.
A few showers and storms are possible Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
We can expect more clouds and hopefully a few showers and storms Sunday. Highs should be a little cooler in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.