City Council hears budget for FY 2021-2022

City Manager E.A. Hoppe presents parts of the 2021-22 city budget to the council at the Tuesday, Aug. 10 evening meeting. Property taxes will again be reduced compared to the previous year, which has happened four of the last five years.

 

 Courtesy

 

Members of the Kerrville City Council got a first look at the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at the Tuesday, Aug. 10 evening meeting, presented by Julie Behrens, assistant director of finance, and City Manager E.A. Hoppe. Behrens announced that property tax rates would again be going down in comparison to last year’s rate.

