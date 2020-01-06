If “read more books” and “meet new people” top your New Year’s resolutions list for 2020, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library can help you out.
Two book clubs will get started this month at the library, each offering something different for local readers.
The Brown Bag Book Club will meet at noon on the second Thursday of the month beginning Jan. 9. The group will meet at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch to enjoy while discussing a mixture of fiction and nonfiction with fellow book lovers.
The first novel selected for the Brown Bag Book Club is “Warlight,” by Canadian author Michael Ondaatje. The 2018 thriller is set in 1945 London.
Other upcoming Brown Bag selections are:
• Feb. 13: “The Milk Lady of Bangalore” by Shoba Narayan
• March 12: “A History of the World in Six Glasses” by Tom Standage
• April 9: “The Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sarah Bird
• May 14: “Too Strong for Fantasy” by Marcie Davenport
• June 11: “Washington’s Secret Six” by Brian Kilmeade
FOCUS ON TEXAS
If Texas and the Hill Country piques your interest, the Talking Texas Book Club will meet on the fourth Thursday of the month through June at the Kerr Regional History Center, located at 425 Water St.
The first meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23 to discuss the 1947 classic book “Adventures with a Texas Naturalist” by author Roy Bedichek.
Other Talking Texas Book Club selections include:
• Feb. 27: “Where the Ox Does Not Plow” by Manuel Pena
• March 26: “An American Original” by Lon Tinkle
• April 23: “Big Bend: A Homesteader’s Story” by J.O. Langford
• May 28: “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles
• June 25: “A Journey Through Texas” by Frederick L. Olmsted
Library patrons may place a request for a book in person, by phone at 830-258-1274, or on the library website at http://libraryweb.kerrvilletx.gov.
For more information on the library or either book club, call 830-258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
