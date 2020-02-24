A 35-year-old Ingram woman who had 10 pending felonies and misdemeanors by the time of her 11th arrest last year in Kerr County will follow her meth-dealing co-defendant to prison.
On Wednesday, Nadejda Nicole Flora appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams at the Kerr County Courthouse, pleaded guilty to four felonies, and was sentenced to concurrent terms of incarceration totaling 10 years. She pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of meth and bail jumping in July — two felonies — and to dealing 1-4 grams of meth before trying to hide evidence of it from police in June — two more felonies.
Flora’s meth possession charge came in August 2019, while she was already under indictment for dealing meth the year before.
She and 43-year-old Jimmy Juan Diaz, also of Ingram, were nabbed in a sting operation on June 28, 2018. Investigators with the Kerrville Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit organized the operation using a confidential informant and observed the couple complete the meth transaction in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Loop 534. After the drug deal, the couple pulled away in a van, which officers stopped before arresting Fora and Diaz. As they were being pulled over, Diaz and Flora hid the money from the transaction, according to a police affidavit.
Kerr County Animal Control officers removed an aggressive dog from the van and police searched the vehicle and found $80 on the floorboard where Flora had been sitting, according to the affidavit. The informant had used that money to purchase 1.7 grams of meth. Officers also found packaging, torn baggies, trace amounts of meth, busted meth pipes and a digital scale.
Flora cooperated with police and admitted her involvement, but Diaz was not cooperative, according to the affidavit.
Diaz, who police suspected of being in the Mexican Mafia, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the drug deal and related charges. He’d been jailed 12 times in Kerr County on various felony and misdemeanor charges.
Since 2004, Flora has pleaded guilty to felonies including forgery, credit/debit card abuse and meth possession. She’s been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession four times and various traffic offenses.
The office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke prosecuted Diaz and Flora.
“My office has always taken a strong stance against drug dealers,” Wilke said after Diaz was sentenced. “We will continue to do so. My policy is no probation for drug dealers.”
