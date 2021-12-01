The Kerrville Police Department’s Blue Santa program will accept new, unwrapped gifts for children ages infant to mid-teens until Dec. 7.
Most of the gifts will go to children at the K'Star emergency shelter, the Hill Country Crisis Center women's shelter, the Doyle Community Center Blue Santa event, the Pregnancy/Parenting Resource Center and special situations that police officers encounter when children are involved, according to a city statement Wednesday.
