City of Kerrville officials want to spend $350,000 in mostly federal dollars — if they can get them — for new traffic light infrastructure at Water and Earl Garrett streets and a pedestrian-controlled, three-way stop at Water and Clay streets.
The city council voted unanimously March 23 to apply for the funds, $52,000 of which would be matched by the city next budget year if the city is awarded the funds. To have a better chance at being awarded the Community Development Block Grant, the city would have to spend $175,000 of the funds on features designed to enhance access to disabled people, said Megan Folkerts, city senior management analyst, during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.