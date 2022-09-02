 Board members of the Kerrville Public School Foundation visited six schools Friday morning to deliver grants totalling $181,828 for projects submitted by teachers to KPSF. To date, KPSF has donated more than $800,000 to Kerrville Independent Schools for teacher projects and equipment, according to Katie Fineske, board member with KPSF.

Projects were for everything from reading programs to whiteboards to a full revamp of an outdoor classroom at Starkey Elementary School. Teachers at each of the schools submitted requests for funds earlier in the year, and Friday was the day KPSF delivered the funds. 

