Starkey Elementary school teachers garnered nearly $55,000 in grants from Kerrville Public School Foundation. Accepting the grants include, first row, from left, KPSF representative Charla Veurink, Sandra Flores, Pam Boyer, Cristy Cooper, Alita Davis, Natalie Tanner and Katre Cruce. In the second row are, from left, Rosalbe Wisner, left and Courtney Cruce, and third row includes Starkey Elementary Principal Jenna Wentrcek, Danielle Carpenter, Dylan Warren, Melissa Martin and Megan Myers. In the back row are, from left, KPSF board membersHolly Jones and Sarah Baetz, Rebecca Anson and Jody Schwartz.
Teachers at Fred H. Tally Elementary gather to celebrate the award of $44,000 in grants from the Kerrville Public School Foundation’s Innovative Teaching awards. Accepting the awards are, from left, front row, Diana Daniels, Alma Garcia, Wendy Saldivar, Kenna Bush and Shirley Valentine. On the second row are, from left, KPSF representative Charla Veurink, KPSF board member Holly Jones, Lisa Hopson, Tally Elementary PrincipalGina Carpenter, Bethany Brown, Stacy Ramirez, Hunter Miller, Carissa Warren, Sandra Klein, Allison Carroll, Megan Nichols and KPSF representative Katie Fineske.
Tom Daniels Elementary teachers received more than $5,700 in grants from the Kerrville Public School Foundation. Jennifer Wittler, new executive director for KPSF, left, presented a check to teachers Erin Wofford, Kristen Scogin, Jasmine Turner, Megan Russ and Heather Likin, with the help of Krista Copeland with KPSF.
Tom Holden
Tom Holden
Board members of the Kerrville Public School Foundation visited six schools Friday morning to deliver grants totalling $181,828 for projects submitted by teachers to KPSF. To date, KPSF has donated more than $800,000 to Kerrville Independent Schools for teacher projects and equipment, according to Katie Fineske, board member with KPSF.
Projects were for everything from reading programs to whiteboards to a full revamp of an outdoor classroom at Starkey Elementary School. Teachers at each of the schools submitted requests for funds earlier in the year, and Friday was the day KPSF delivered the funds.
