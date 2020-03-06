Questions have been raised and accusations leveled in a recent document filed by an Ingram prosecutor, as criminal and civil litigation continues regarding the city’s wastewater system.
According to a document filed last month by prosecutor Ilse Bailey, some Ingram property owners and their defense attorney have falsely accused the city of concealing information and giving preferential treatment to certain property owners. The defendants are accused of illegally refusing to connect their properties to the city’s wastewater system.
Bailey’s filing was made in response to defense attorney Roger Gordon’s request for information about why certain businesses were allowed to connect to the system without paying thousands of dollars in fees.
In her filing, Bailey claims the city considers the West Kerr Current and Ole Ingram Social Club as residential properties, and therefore, their owners are not required to pay thousands of dollars in system access and tap fees. According to Bailey’s filing, The West Kerr Current is considered a residence because there are “apartments upstairs.” But there are no apartments upstairs, as passersby can see.
“I’m not showing an apartment upstairs,” said Robert Neuman, GIS manager and abstractor with the Kerr Central Appraisal District, on Tuesday.
The newspaper company is housed in a single-story building fronting Texas 39. The business’s owner lives in a two-story building behind the West Kerr Current.
“I have one commercial building and one residential structure,” Neuman said after analyzing the property records.
According to Bailey’s filing, Ole Ingram Social Club was considered residential because someone had also been living there while the business operated, and the person moved out in 2018. The bar was in operation at least as recently as last weekend. The building’s owner gave the city an easement on the property, so he won’t have to pay the fees to connect to the wastewater system, and the property will be connected to the wastewater system using USDA funds in the next phase of the wastewater project, according to Bailey’s filing.
The city was cleared to receive millions of dollars from the USDA in assistance for the next phase of the wastewater system. The city has already received and spent almost $10 million from the USDA and other sources.
OTHER OWNERS NOT REQUIRED TO PAY FEES
In another case, the owner of a metal shop at 107B Texas 39 wasn’t required to pay the fees, which Bailey’s filing indicates was because this building is being served by the same wastewater connection that serves the West Kerr Current.
In another case, Bailey’s explanation for why businesses at 109, 111 and 113 Texas 39 were not charged three separate fees is that the formerly three lots were “re-platted into one lot for the purpose of setting up a trust for family members,” and the septic system that served the three buildings was replaced by one wastewater connection.
Residential and nonresidential owners are required by law to connect their properties within a certain time frame once a tap becomes available. The Ole Ingram Social Club is not hooked up to the wastewater system even though it’s been close enough to a line long enough to trigger the ordinance. But because it’s considered residential, the owner can wait on grant funding.
The Ole Ingram Social Club, 210 Texas 39, is owned by Diamond 4LP, which owns more than two dozen properties in the Ingram area valued at more than $2 million. Other Ingram properties owned by this entity were used as businesses but were considered exempt from paying the fees, either because easements were exchanged, and/or people also lived in the buildings.
In one case, Bailey indicates the owner of Givens Metal Craft wasn’t required to pay the fees because it used the same wastewater connection as the West Kerr Current, which she incorrectly said had an upstairs apartment.
According to Bailey’s filing, the USDA classifies a structure as a residence if people live there, even if the building also includes a business, such as a store.
According to an ordinance, the $3,800 system access fee is used to recover costs associated with extending the city’s wastewater system. The $1,200 per-tap fee for each nonresidential property, according to the ordinance, is “to allow access to the collection line.” The Kerrville Daily Times is awaiting the release of documents indicating specifically what the city uses the monies for. None of these fees are used to connect a given property to a wastewater system tap, as that expense is borne by the property owner.
The city has collected $82,511.17 in system access fees and $25,000 in tap fees since the fees were implemented.
EASEMENT DEALS
The city waived system access and tap fees for some nonresidential property owners who granted utility easements. Some of these owners include Diamond 4LP, James Priour III, Diamond 4LP, City West Church, Hill Country Arts Foundation and MB Propane LLC, according to documents obtained from the city.
Bailey did not return a request for comment.
Another attorney hired by the city had declined to comment on the case. It is customary for prosecutors and attorneys representing cities in litigation to decline to comment on a case before it is disposed.
City Administrator Mark Bosma said he can’t comment on matters involving pending litigation.
Bailey, in her filing, says a group of the defendants have been pushing “a conspiracy theory for nearly the past decade” and have falsely claimed that “counsel for the city is intentionally misleading the court by ‘improperly’ classifying properties as residential, in order to hide the alleged ‘secret agreements’ that this and the other defendants claim have been entered into by the city.”
Bailey has admitted the existence of unwritten, informal agreements between city staff and one or more property owners regarding the wastewater system.
One of the litigants in the ongoing court cases is a council member. Another is a former council member. Another is a council candidate. A second council candidate was a defendant, but he was dismissed from the multi-defendant lawsuit on Feb. 26.
Previous coverage of
these matters can be read at www.DailyTimes.com.
