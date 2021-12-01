A 24-year-old Fort Worth man was in the Kerr County jail Wednesday on suspicion of smuggling five foreigners through the U.S.
Kris Issac Garcia was jailed by a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 24, after a vehicle chase, according to county records. He’s accused of evading arrest with a vehicle and five counts of smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, all felonies.
