The Salvation Army is inviting residents to participate in its annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Registration is open until Friday. The entry fee is $5. All proceeds support The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club’s Torch Club, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
Voting in the contest will take place during Christmas at the Kroc on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 201 Holdsworth Dr.
“Guests at Christmas at the Kroc will be our judges!” states the press release. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the event.
Gingerbread House kits will be available for purchase at The Salvation Army Kroc Center for those who need them.
Call 830-315-5759 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.