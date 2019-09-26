When you call Texas home, you’re going to expect the summers to be hot and humid. After all, it’s Texas.
However, after more than 60 consecutive days of temperatures above 90 degrees — the last day where it was sub 90 degrees was July 24 — it’s time for a cool-off. Right?
“I do expect a change this coming week and next week perhaps,” local weatherman Cary Burgess said.
Just don’t expect it this weekend, when temperatures could still hit 90 degrees. According to data from the National Weather Service, this will be the warmest August and September in recent years. There has been little rain — less than a 10th of an inch of rain — in September, where the region received nearly 5 inches last year.
That rain cooled things enough a year ago that we’ll see a 12-degree increase this year in September.
When it comes to long heat spells, this current streak (63 days consecutively through Thursday) is the most in five years. In 2016, from June 26 through Aug. 12, there were 49 consecutive days of 90-plus degree days.
We asked Burgess some of his thoughts about this weather pattern.
Q
OK, we all know Texas is hot, but doesn’t it seem like this summer has been consistently hot?
A
Summers are always hot and humid locally. I think this summer has been abnormal in the sense that it started out so cool and wet, followed by rapid drying.
Other than a brief period of below-normal temperatures Sept. 2-4, we have seen above average temperatures on a daily basis since July 31. The morning lows have been particularly warm.
Conversely, it was below average for most of the month of July prior to July 31, including a record low of 56 degrees on July 25.
With the recent warm spell, it’s hard to remember that it was cool in July. It was nearly 11 degrees below normal on the 25 of July, and it was nearly 17 degrees below normal on June 12, when we also had a low of 56 degrees and a high of only 67 degrees.
In summary, it was colder than normal from March through July, with summer kicking in late during August and September. Only the past two months have been warmer than average locally.
Q
Some people will want to make the connection to climate change, but isn’t this a fairly regular occurrence?
A
Heat and humidity are normal through September. What makes this year different is that we are usually cooling off by mid to late September and that has not happened yet. We have not seen a true cold front since July. We typically see a low around 60 degrees this time of the year with highs around 85 degrees in late September.
Q
What’s the long-range forecast look like for the coming weeks?
A
The long-range forecast is calling for above-average temperatures to continue through October with near- to below-average rainfall expected during the next month. Of course, one cold front and one tropical system could change this, but the month overall should be above average with regard to temperatures.
Some of the long-range models suggest that we will see this trend through December (on average) as La Niña weather patterns are expected this coming winter. Typically, this brings lower rainfall totals and above-average temperatures across the Hill Country in the long run.
Of course, periodic cool snaps and precipitation should occur off and on, but perhaps with lower frequency than average.
In the short term, models do show higher rain chances the first week or two of October and perhaps a few cold fronts during this time to make it feel cooler, especially at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.