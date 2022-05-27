There has been less rainfall in Kerrville for the last approximately five months than there was during the same period in 2011 — the year the state experienced the driest year ever recorded.
Kerrville has had about 3.12 inches of rain for the first five months of the year, compared to 4.04 inches for the same period in 2011, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture weather station in Kerrville and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
