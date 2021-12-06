From left, Reelynd Fiedler, Samuel Hall and Nathanael Hall were on the Kerr County team that won Second Place at the Dec. 3 4-H District 10 Food Challenge held at the Kerr County Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
From left, Reelynd Fiedler, Samuel Hall and Nathanael Hall were on the Kerr County team that won Second Place at the Dec. 3 4-H District 10 Food Challenge held at the Kerr County Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
Courtesy
Left to right: Samuel Hall, Reelynd Fiedler, Nathanael Hall, Jonathan Hall, Addison Waiser, Madelyn Hall, Francine Lockwood, Hayden Dittmar and Rynlee Fiedler are Kerr County youths who participated in the recentDec. 3 4-H District 10 Food Challenge.
A few hundred children gathered at the Hill Country Youth Event Center recently to test their food-preparation skills and nutritional knowledge.
After judges at the Dec. 3 4-H District 10 Food Challenge inspected four categories of preparations — appetizers, main dish, side dish and healthy dessert — and interviewed the children, awards were given out and a local team took home second place for their appetizer: Italian dumplings.
