The city is expecting $5.18 million in federal assistance, according to a recent budget workshop.
“It’ll be kinda like that CARES Act money that we got last year,” said city finance director Amy Dozier during an April 20 budget workshop. “But there are restrictions on what that can be used for. And specifically, it looks like water, sewer and broadband infrastructure will be allowable projects with that five million.”
- This is a good sign for our state's economy and political culture.
- Our state should remain the way it is.
- It's good as long as Texas doesn't become like other states.
- It won't affect me one way or another.
- I prefer to wait and see how it goes.
- None of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.