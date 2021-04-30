The city is expecting $5.18 million in federal assistance, according to a recent budget workshop.

“It’ll be kinda like that CARES Act money that we got last year,” said city finance director Amy Dozier during an April 20 budget workshop. “But there are restrictions on what that can be used for. And specifically, it looks like water, sewer and broadband infrastructure will be allowable projects with that five million.”

