A 22-year-old Austin man was killed in a crash Wednesday night after he lost control of the tow truck he was driving on Interstate 10.
About 8:05 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 499, the man was driving the flatbed truck back to Austin after having repossessed a Chevy 2500 pickup in Fort Stockton, said Trooper Frank Zamora, who investigated the crash.
