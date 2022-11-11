The Cowboy and Arena Hall of Fame will induct 18 members Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel. This Hall of Fame is not just for famous cowboys, but is for any who have worked over the years and not received notice for their work.
The Cowboys and Arena Champions Hall of Fame will induct 18 new members to its hall of fame at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Y.O Ranch Hotel. Each year the organization inducts 17-20 rodeo performers and famous people and businesses who support the rodeo.
The Hall of Fame is not just for the super stars, according to founder O.D. Dean Anderson, but for anyone who made a significant contribution to rodeo, either in or out of the arena.
