Benefits of joining the Texas National Guard

Joining the Guard is a good option for civilians and prior military members who want to continue serving their country while working a full-time, civilian job, says Jonathan Lamb, first sergeant with the Texas Army National Guard.

“The guard is a great way for people to serve their country and still have the benefits of a civilian career. We also offer outstanding educational benefits, job training that can be used in civilian careers, and health insurance.” — Lamb