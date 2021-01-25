Jonathan Lamb, a first sergeant with the Texas Army National Guard, wasn’t thrilled about missing what would have been one of the most unique deployments of his career: providing security for the nation’s capital during the inauguration of a new U.S. president.
Lamb, a Kerrville Police Department officer, also is in the Guard’s 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division. Members of that unit were part of a task force composed of soldiers from different units statewide that responded to D.C. in recent days. Last he’d heard, one of their primary tasks was guarding the Lincoln Memorial. As of Friday, it appeared the Texas troops would start returning home over the next few days, he indicated.
Video game systems have been available since at least the 1980s, which means there are now multiple generations of gamers. We're curious to know what kind of video games you prefer, whether they run on game systems, cellphones, tablets, desktops or laptops. Please select your favorite kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.