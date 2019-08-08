If you are looking for cool temperatures and rainfall opportunities, the Hill Country will be a little rough the next few days.
Statistically, we are at the peak of summer, and it will certainly feel like it through the upcoming weekend.
Skies remain mostly sunny every day with highs between 98 and 102 degrees. Winds remain out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the day.
I do not expect measurable rainfall in our area through Monday unless something unexpected happens.
At night, it remains warm and humid with patchy low clouds by sunrise. Lows end up in the middle 70s. Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
This pattern remains unchanged through Monday.
Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors this weekend.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
