Kerrville sponsors 3rd community survey

The city of Kerrville will sponsor the third National Community Survey in April and May. The survey, conducted previously in 2016 and 2019, collects data intended to help gauge public opinion on various topics and issues facing the city.
Polco/National Research Center, an online company based in Wisconsin, is conducting the survey, which will be mailed to 4,300 random homes in Kerrville. The city said recipients should fill out the forms and return them, so officials can better know the public’s opinions on decisions that affect daily life in Kerrville. Such issues covered will include: what residents think about living in Kerrville; how long they are expected to live there; do they feel safe; are they worried about crime, fires, flooding or other natural disasters; and do they think Kerrville officials are doing a good job running the city.
