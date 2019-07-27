We are at the peak of summer across the Hill Country.
Our average temperatures peak this weekend through the first week of August. Of course, this is based on average.
The weather pattern does resemble summer as we head through the weekend. Hot temperatures are expected daily after a nice cool snap across the region this past week.
Look for plenty of sunshine today with highs in the lower to middle 90s. No rainfall is expected today. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Scattered low clouds develop late tonight through Sunday morning. Low temperatures end up in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Southeast winds continue overnight.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Most areas remain dry. Highs top out in the middle 90s.
This pattern is duplicated Monday.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
