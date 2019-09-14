Ask any veteran deer hunter if they can remember their first hunt and I’m sure it brings back many fond memories. They will remember who they were with, the weather, the anticipation, the excitement of spotting a deer, the joy and relief of a successful shot, or the dismay of an opportunity missed.
Operation Orphans Inc. has found a way to offer an outdoor experience and fond memories to those who may otherwise never have the opportunity.
Operation Orphans Inc., based at Camp Gene Ashby in Mason County along the Llano River, has taken kids who are wards of the state hunting since 1960. More than 18,000 boys and girls who live in child residential and foster homes have participated.
The Operation Orphans Inc. program is offered free of charge to the participating children. The groups come to Camp Gene Ashby on designated dates and hunt on area ranches. The ranches use this program as a way to harvest excess animals, usually white-tailed does. They also do a great service of assisting in educating these underprivileged youngsters on the joys and responsibilities of hunting.
The children’s homes use the meat in their facilities or in their outreach programs.
Each child will have at least one guide who will spend the day with them. During the girl’s hunt, each girl will have a woman or a man and woman team to serve as guides. Individuals who volunteer as guides will have successfully completed the Hunter Safety Course and will have been subject to a background check.
Dates selected for the 2019-20 season are Oct 26 for the girl’s hunt, and Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11 for the boy’s hunts.
This year will be the 60th year of the “Take a Child Hunting” program, and Operation Orphans Inc. is looking for ranches who would like to host children. Operation Orphans Inc. can provide the children, guides and food for the activity. Some landowners only offer their ranch to hunt, while others guide or prepare lunch for the attending groups.
Most ranches allow doe hunting only, while others may allow the harvest of spikes or management bucks. Feral hogs also can be harvested. Each landowner specifies what animals are allowed to be harvested.
“While hunting may be the planned activity, it is not the main objective. The goal is to get these kids in the outdoors with folks who care about them,” a spokesman for the program said. “Harvesting a deer is merely a bonus.”
Details and sign-up forms may be found at www.
operationorphans.org or by contacting the camp supervisors, Lyla and Jerry Crouch, at 325-347-6745 or at
operationorphans@yahoo.com. To donate used coats, boots, hunting clothes or new socks is asked to contact Lyla Crouch.
