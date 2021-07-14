County veterans services workshop, 2020

At the microphone, Jennifer L. Sanchez, right, and Marty Mistretta discuss the veterans service office at a June 17, 2020, workshop before Kerr County commissioners and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.

New payments from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs totaling $358,651.12 were awarded to local vets this year and will benefit the local economy, according to a report delivered to the Kerr County Commissioners Court.

The figure includes retroactive payments totaling $145,900.96 and a new annual amount of $212,750.16, according to the report delivered to the court Monday by Gary Noller, commander of the Cpl. Jacob C. Leicht AMVETS Post 1000 in Kerrville.

