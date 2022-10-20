A 35-year-old driver with a Kerrville address was accused of running a stop sign and causing a crash, possessing cocaine and illegal immigration.
The arrest of Ronald Amador stemmed from an investigation by the Kerrville Police Department that began about 6:20 a.m. Oct. 10, when KPD officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Memorial Boulevard. A caller had reported seeing a hit-and-run crash and told police they were following the striking vehicle that had left the scene. The vehicle that had been struck was still at the crash site.
