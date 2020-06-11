A Center Point man under indictment is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Kerr County church.
According to the indictment, Efrain Guerrero stole $2,500 to $30,000 from Iglesia Bautista Betel Church between Jan. 10, 2016 to Dec. 5, 2018, “pursuant to one scheme or continuing course of conduct.” The charge he’s accused of is theft of property valued $2,500 to $30,000 from a nonprofit organization, which is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,00 fine under Texas law.
Guerrero has a jury trial slated for Sept. 28 before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo and is represented by court-appointed attorney John H. Matthews.
No details of the case were available; prosecutors and the sheriff’s office do not comment on pending cases.
