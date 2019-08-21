The American Red Cross will host a dinner for the community to talk about its role in the Hill Country and recruit volunteers.
Red Cross volunteers respond to disasters such as structure fires, wildfires and floods. The nonprofit also sends emergency messages to military personnel around the world.
Red Cross also works to help veterans through supportive visits at the local VA hospital and helps them find needed assistance.
“My favorite part of the Red Cross is being able to prevent and alleviate suffering in all forms and fashions in regards to disaster relief operations as well as our services with law enforcement,” said Dennis Land, the local chapter’s volunteer recruitment specialist.
The dinner will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross Hill Country Chapter Office, 333 Earl Garrett St.
For details, contact Land at dennis.land@redcross.org or call 830-285-7722.
