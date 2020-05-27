A local state of disaster is still in effect, and although officials expressed concern that it might be unnecessary and seemed like a power grab, they wanted to be sure canceling it doesn’t make the county ineligible for federal or state relief dollars.
The commissioners court, on May 26, declined to cancel the local disaster declaration, and instead directed staff to find out whether doing so would have negative financial consequences.
“I totally agree that it’s time to end it,” said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer during the May 26 commissioners court meeting.
Hierholzer added that it’s not clear whether canceling the declaration could have adverse financial consequences. His department has been the hardest hit so far, financially. He told commissioners his costs are “going up constantly,” most recently with efforts to obtain sufficient personal protective equipment for staff and inmates, especially for in-person court hearings expected to resume next month.
“I’ve probably got close to eight, ten-thousand dollars in costs right now, and that’s without having it (coronavirus) in the jail,” Hierholzer said. On May 26, he said he wants access to reimbursement funds available through the Alamo Area Council of Governments if that happens. The funds would “help cover some of those medical costs,” he said.
But if the virus does gain a foothold in the jail, the county could face millions of dollars in medical and legal expenses, Hierholzer has said.
During a May 4 meeting, Hierholzer said he’d already spent several thousand dollars for disinfectant and a “couple thousand more” on computer equipment and cameras to enable remote court hearings from the jail.
Which is why, on May 26, Hierhozler asked commissioners to hold off canceling the judge’s disaster declaration, when they seemed on the verge of doing so.
“The only concern that I have not heard an answer to is if you do not have it in effect, is there any way it could affect us getting reimbursed from some of the costs that we have,” Hierholzer told commissioners.
Before the sheriff intervened, commissioners discussed disadvantages and advantages to keeping the declaration active.
“People are beginning to get concerned about freedom over fear,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser.
An emergency declaration can appear to some people as a “controlling mechanism” even when “it’s really not,” Moser said.
“It’s just a perception thing,” Moser said. “I think it probably causes people perhaps some concern that they don’t need to have a concern over.”
Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz added that “it has been used — not in this county — but in other locales, state and nationwide, as a controlling mechanism.”
But he agreed that the county hadn’t used the declaration that way.
“The five of us don’t operate like Bexar county and some of the others — we’re not going to be overreaching just because we have that (declaration) in our back pocket,” said Kerr County Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris. “We’re all pretty level headed.”
Moser noted that the county could implement a higher tax rate increase under a state of emergency than it otherwise could, but said the county judge could always issue a disaster declaration again if the need arose.
“I don’t see any real benefit to having an emergency declaration,” Moser said.
Letz agreed that nothing would prevent the county judge from issuing another state of disaster when needed.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been no reports of anyone penalized by the city or county for violating the governor’s various orders limiting public gatherings and business activities. Officials such as the Kerrville mayor and county judge, in their many public statements over the last few months, have been the strongest advocates for social distancing activities, and they’ve repeatedly sounded the alarm over what they’ve said is the danger of the public letting its guard down against the virus, echoing the admonitions of the hospital in its daily audio update.
Harris said he couldn’t think of a reason for using the declaration aside from being able to have an emergency meeting. Under non-emergency circumstances, The Texas Open Meetings Act requires commissioners to give the public 72 hours notice before a meeting.
The county judge’s declaration activated powers granted by the Texas Constitution and Statutes, allowing the county judge to undertake certain emergency measures if he desires, such as ordering the evacuation of a threatened or stricken area, controlling ingress and egress from a disaster area, and controlling the movement of persons in that area. One major reason County Judge Rob Kelly initially wanted the authority, he’d said, was to be able to order a contractor to cease work on a project off Texas 27 toward San Antonio. Officials had worried workers on the project might inadvertently sever fiber optic cables and disable 911, telephone and internet services, as has happened several times in the past. But the county obtained voluntary compliance, and the authority was never used.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to do anything differently whether this declaration remains in place or not,” said Kerr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew.
Sheriff: 'People are tired of it'
Before he advised the commissioners to postpone cancelling the disaster declaration, Hierholzer illustrated how more people seem, to him, to be ready for a return to some normalcy. At his church, more than a week ago, all the approximately 120 congregants had masks on except for three or four people. But then the Sunday after that, the situation was reversed.
“This Sunday, I went to church, and I counted 120 people in there, and I counted four that had masks on,” Hierholzer said. “People are tired of it.”
Hierholzer added that in his opinion, infection prevention precautions still must be taken in jails, nursing homes and hospitals, “but the general public needs to get back.”
“From looking at the river crossings, looking at people in the stores and churches, people are — we’re done, everybody,” Hierholzer said.
