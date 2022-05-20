Atmos Energy presents a check to members of Kerrville Public School Foundation, including Rachel Johnson, left, president; Hollis Uecker, director; Amy Dozier, director; Evelyn Nelson, executive director and Leticia Saenz, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs.
Texas-based Atmos Energy Corporation has awarded the Kerrville Public School Foundation a $2,000 donation to foster reading in the Kerrville ISD. The largest natural gas only distributor in the United States, Atmos Energy strongly believes in giving back to the communities it serves.
By collaborating with local school districts and education foundations, Atmos helps to provide resources for improving reading and literacy, especially at the kindergarten through third grade level.
