The public is invited to a free, all-day event featuring food, drinks, a chance to browse glasses frames at Texas State Optical.
The business is hosting the Wednesday event as a way to celebrate its grand opening at 237 W. Water St.
Glasses frames by Ray Ban, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors, among others, will be available, in addition to grub from Conchitas Mexican Fusion Cuisine Food Truck from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
