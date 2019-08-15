Proposed changes to sign codes on P&Z agenda today
The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission will host a meeting today to discuss potential amendments to the sign code.
Some of the proposed changes include a list of definitions for different types of signs, rewording for clarification and a few changes as to what’s allowed, such as sidewalk signs in the downtown district not needing a permit.
According to information from the city of Kerrville, the rewrite of the code was called for in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a plan made to guide the growth of Kerrville over the next 30 years.
The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. today in City Hall, 701 Main St.
KCSO offers new way to opt in to CodeRed system
It’s not a good idea to be out of the loop in the event of a countywide catastrophe, natural or otherwise.
In order to immediately receive essential information from local emergency management authorities, residents are encouraged to sign up for the CodeRED notification system administered by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. The system has been around for years, but the sheriff’s office recently added a feature to make it easier for people to sign up to receive emergency notifications. The system also can be used to send non-emergency, but important, information to residents.
Sgt. Eli Garcia, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said in a press release that Kerr County residents can enroll in the CodeRed system by typing “KerrCountyAlerts” and sending it to 99411. The message is not case-sensitive.
People who send this message will receive a text message in response that contains an internet link. By clicking or tapping on the link, local residents can enroll in CodeRed. This feature is an addition to the existing, web-based method of enrolling.
Garcia said residents also can download the CodeRed mobile app, which is available for both iPhone and Android phones.
The system uses the white pages as a database for county residents, but residents should not assume their number is included in that data.
The sheriff’s office said that business and citizen participation by actively registering is the key to ensuring that everyone will be alerted to events that may affect them.
Participation is not mandatory, and citizens may opt out of being included in the notifications.
H-E-B customers can help in fight to end cancer
H-E-B is providing its customers an opportunity to donate to the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the checkout line.
Shoppers can donate $1, $3 and $5 upon checkout through Sept. 10. The funds will support cancer research and patient programs.
“Each gift we receive goes a long way in the fight to end cancer, and we are extremely grateful for all the support our H-E-B customers and Partners have offered in this fundraising effort throughout the years,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B representative.
This is the fourth year H-E-B has raised money to fight cancer. The company raised more than $850,000 in the first three years of the program.
“The support H-E-B has inspired throughout communities across Texas is crucial to our continued success in ending this disease once and for all,” said Peter W.T. Pisters, M.D., president of M.D. Anderson.
