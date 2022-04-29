Ingram School District Superintendent Robert Templeton conducts an informational meeting about the school bond issue faced by Ingram voters next week. The bond amount is $25.2 million and would be used for upgrades, renovations and new construction to bring the district’s schools up to where they need to be, Templeton said. (TImes photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Ingram school district is seeking permission from voters to issue a $25,232,400 bond package for repairs, upgrades and new construction on schools in the district. Superintendent Robert Templeton has been spreading the word and conducted 18 informational meetings about the bond issue over the past few weeks.
Money raised by the proposed bond would touch every building in the district, with new classrooms, security upgrades at the elementary school and the middle school, new locker rooms, parking for teachers and at the high school auditorium, expansion of the cafeteria and restroom renovations at the middle school.
