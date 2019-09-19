The Kerrville Public School Foundation recently appointed five new board members as well as its slate of officers for the 2019-2020 school year.
Joining the KPSF board are Lindsay Byerly, Krista Copeland, Lindsay Eastland, Stephanie Herman and Courtney MacDonald.
“We are thrilled to welcome these five talented individuals,” said Rachel Johnston, the newly elected president of KPSF. “Their experience with public education and their involvement in Kerrville schools and in our community will make them outstanding additions to our board.”
“Combined with our existing board, we see many opportunities to expand our reach and strengthen our support of innovative learning opportunities in KISD,” Johnston said.
The KPSF Board of Directors for 2019-2020 include Rachel Johnston; Greg Peschel; Wendy Grona; Charla Veurink; Erin Wofford; Mike Hayes; Michelle Chancellor; Michele Butler; Lindsay Byerly; Krista Copeland; Lindsay Eastland; DeeAnn Foley; Stephanie Herman; Courtney MacDonald; Kent McKinney; Josh Smithson; Diane Stern; Meredith Stieler; Hollis Uecker; and Evelyn Nelson.
The KSPF, which was founded in 1987, has held programs such as teacher grants, student scholarships and Teacher of the Year awards. KPSF works closely with educational leaders and other community-based organizations to identify and fund programs that will enhance learning and achievement for Kerrville students.
