Robotics was a very popular table at the 4-H big Bash event on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Pictured working with some of the robots are, from left, Sebastian Gutierrez, fifth grade, Cooper Mueck, eighth grade, and Grant Gutierrez, fifth grade.
Seth O’fiel, a second grader at Notre Dame Catholic School, did not want to let the rabbit go, so he sat at the rabbits table for a while. It was one of the tables of activities available at the 4-H Big Bash event at the Hill Country Youth Events Center on Tuesday.
Just horsing around together is, from left, “Clover” with Olivia Valdez, who is the second vice president of the horse club, and Cayleigh Watson, president. The horse club’s event table was mobbed most of the evening at the 4-H big Bash at the Hill Country Youth Events Center on Tuesday.
Conception Valdez, 9, helps out at the outdoor challenge display at the 4-H Big Bash event at the Hill Country Youth Events Center on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Robotics was a very popular table at the 4-H big Bash event on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Pictured working with some of the robots are, from left, Sebastian Gutierrez, fifth grade, Cooper Mueck, eighth grade, and Grant Gutierrez, fifth grade.
Roger Mathews
Archery drew interest at the 4-H big Bash at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday. Matea Bagwell, fourth grader, examines a compound reflex bow at the shooting arts table.
Roger Mathews
Seth O’fiel, a second grader at Notre Dame Catholic School, did not want to let the rabbit go, so he sat at the rabbits table for a while. It was one of the tables of activities available at the 4-H Big Bash event at the Hill Country Youth Events Center on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Just horsing around together is, from left, “Clover” with Olivia Valdez, who is the second vice president of the horse club, and Cayleigh Watson, president. The horse club’s event table was mobbed most of the evening at the 4-H big Bash at the Hill Country Youth Events Center on Tuesday.
The Kerr County 4-H club kicked off another year Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The 4-H Big Bash event is designed to not only attract new members to the organization, but to allow new and returning members to see what activities are available through 4-H.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.