Items reportedly seized during an investigation into organized crime are shown on a table following a multi-jurisdiction effort involving the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, municipal police from Ingram and Kerrville, ATF and the U.S. Secret Service, according to a press release from the KCSO.
Four men were accused of organized crime following several burglary investigations, according to the sheriff’s office.
In mid-February, The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office developed information from burglary investigations that had occurred in Kerr and surrounding counties, which led to search warrants, and burglary charges were issued against Bayron Baize, Michael Jeffrey McCollum, Billy Wayne Paine III and Tom Hunter Ransleben, according to a press release from the agency.
