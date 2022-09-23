Students from Tom Daniels Elementary School listen as Eric Slocombe, sculptor and a part of the Museum of Western Art’s 39th Roundup Exhibition and Sale, shows off his work and explains the creative process. Students from across Kerr County visited the museum as a part of the museum’s annual Education Day.
Students from Tom Daniels Elementary School get to dress up as Western characters during Education Day at the Museum of Western Art on Friday. From left are first graders Maisie Burke, Cameron Paredes and Ellis Wilson.
Will Fitzpatrick, left, a trick roper and son of renowned trick roper Kevin Fitzpatrick, demonstrates what a cowboy can do with a lasso to home schooled student Kaydence Coleman during Education Day at the Museum of Western Art on Friday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Phil Bob Borman, known for his skyscape paintings, works on his latest creation during Education Day at the Museum of Western Art.
Hundreds of students from schools across Kerr County gathered at the Museum of Western Art on Friday for the annual Education Day event designed to teach students about Western history, culture and heritage.
Volunteers who teach about Western history, as well as artists who are displaying works for the 39th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale, were on hand to explain their work and teach students about the real American West.
