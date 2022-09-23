 Hundreds of students from schools across Kerr County gathered at the Museum of Western Art on Friday for the annual Education Day event designed to teach students about Western history, culture and heritage. 

Volunteers who teach about Western history, as well as artists who are displaying works for the 39th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale, were on hand to explain their work and teach students about the real American West.

