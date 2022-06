R-2 districts Here's what the city zoning code says about R-2 districts: The R-2 district is designed to provide for a variety of housing options, such as patio homes, townhomes, and duplexes in addition to single-family detached homes either: (i) as stand-alone housing types; or, (ii) if properly planned, in a development that features a denser mix of housing types compared to other single-family neighborhoods, subject to the use of proper buffering, transition, and design measures to ensure better compatibility. In an R-2 district, homes may also be arranged into clusters to create unique neighborhoods, when (i) the topography does not reasonably allow development of the entire tract; or, (ii) preservation of important open space, views, critical environmental features, (including significant trees, or recreational areas, is desired. (2)Uses. In general, single-family detached homes, patio homes, townhomes, duplexes, certain public and institutional uses, and activities allowed subject to the approval of a conditional use permit. Refer to Table 1, Land Use Table, for a specific list of uses allowed in the R-2 district.(3)Building regulations. No more than one main building may be constructed on a lot in the R-2 district. Exceptions include one detached garage, servant or guest quarters, or allowable accessory building per dwelling unit per single-family or duplex dwelling. For more information on R-2, click here.

R-3 districts Here's what the zoning code says about R-3 districts: The R-3 district allows the development of multiple apartments or condominiums on a single lot. Property zoned R-3 should have direct access to and/or frontage on a major arterial or collector street. Development in the R-3 district may provide a suitable transition between lower density residential uses and higher-intensity commercial areas.(2)Uses. In general, apartments and condominiums, certain public and institutional uses, and activities allowed subject to the approval of a conditional use permit. Refer to Table 1, Land Use Table, for a specific list of uses allowed in the R-3 district.(3)Building regulations. For multifamily uses (apartments or condominiums), there may be more than one building on a single lot in addition to lawful accessory buildings and structures For more information on R-3, click here.