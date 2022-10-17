Sierra Petty, left, and Katie Flores, both students at Boerne Middle School South, learn the basics of laboratory practices involving the Bunsen burner and how certain chemicals react to heat by placing sticks coated with chemicals in the fire of the burner. The lessons are part of Expanding Your Horizons, an annual science, technology, engineering and math event for girls at Schreiner University on Saturday.
Center Point middle school students, from left Kaylei Williams, Kayani Ritter and Jasmine Ramirez cooperate as a team to produce a substance called Elephant’s toothpaste. They combine chemicals to learn how they interact with other chemicals to produce a third substance. The lessons are part of Expanding Your Horizons, an annual science, technology, engineering and math event for girls at Schreiner University on Saturday.
Roger Mathews
Nearly 80 middle school girls from across the Hill Country gathered at Schreiner University on Saturday for the annual Expanding Your Horizons event in the Moody Science building, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math careers. It is designed to show young girls that they can succeed in science careers.
Future female scientists could choose from multiple activities that illustrate different career paths, including engineering, which teaches students to design a structure to protect an egg when dropped, and chemistry with examples of exploding gummy bears and a “fire snake,” which show chemical reactions as well as giving the girls the opportunity to play with fire.
