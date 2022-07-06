Although many firefighters in Kerr County saw action over the holiday weekend, no fires from fireworks were reported.
Center Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to an illegal burn pile fire over the holiday weekend, according to the agency. Hunt VFD worked a 2-acre fire in the 1200 block of Felix Fisher Road and another 2-acre fire in the 3500 block of Texas 39, both of which were suspected to have been caused by lightning.
