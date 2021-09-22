COVID-19 admissions to PRMC continue to trend lower since early September

Continuing a trend of lower numbers, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported a one patient increase in admissions for COVID-19, to a total for Wednesday, Sept. 22 of 23. Of those 23, five had been vaccinated. The number of ICU patients also increased by one to eight.

New positive tests reported by Kerr County totaled 10, another statistic that has been trending downward since early September. None of the 10 positives had been vaccinated. The death total once again remained the same at 111.

 

