Continuing a trend of lower numbers, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported a one patient increase in admissions for COVID-19, to a total for Wednesday, Sept. 22 of 23. Of those 23, five had been vaccinated. The number of ICU patients also increased by one to eight.
New positive tests reported by Kerr County totaled 10, another statistic that has been trending downward since early September. None of the 10 positives had been vaccinated. The death total once again remained the same at 111.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
