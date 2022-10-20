A truck stolen from a location off Junction Highway was spotted last week but was able to evade police, who were seeking leads as of this week.
At 4:41 p.m. Oct. 14, a Kerrville Police Department officer responded to the 1000 block of Junction Highway in response to a report of a stolen vehicle. A complainant reported his vehicle, a white 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup had just been stolen from his place of business within the last 30 minutes.
