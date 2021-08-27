Kevin Newsom, superintendent of Medina ISD, ordered schools closed until Sept. 7 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. In the letter he sent to all parents he explained that he felt it was not safe to operate the school with so many staff members out sick. The closure will be used to clean and disinfect the school.
In a letter to parents Thursday, Kevin Newsom, superintendent of schools for Medina Independent School District, announced all schools in the district will be closed Friday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 3, due to COVID-19 infections in the district. Schools will reopen again on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
