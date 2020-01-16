BT Wilson 6th Grade School, the Early Childhood Center and the Kerrville school district's central office went on brief lockdown today due to a nearby domestic disturbance, officials said.
Staff at the Early Childhood Center witnessed a verbal domestic disturbance from their vantage point and called police. The ECC, BT Wilson and the central office went into lockdown mode as a precaution. The verbal disturbance occurred in the neighborhood adjacent to the ECC and BT Wilson, according to a message the school district sent to parents.
“We do not believe that our students were in any danger at any time during this incident,” states the message from KISD Superintendent Mark Foust. “But again, we will always err on the side of caution. We are grateful for the Kerrville Police Department’s quick response, and to our staff for following our safety protocols.”
Kerrville Police Department spokesman Jonathan Lamb said one of the two people involved in the disturbance had left by the time officers arrived.
“I don’t think they were in lockdown for anything more than 10 minutes at the outside,” Lamb said Thursday. “We were in contact with the school throughout the entirety of the event. From the time we got there until the time we left, it was less than 10 minutes. They cleared lockdown as we were leaving.”
Police interviewed one of the people involved in the disturbance, took other witness statements, and were continuing to investigate the matter as of Thursday. Officers determined that no violence occurred, Lamb said.
Lockdown procedures, practiced periodically by district staff and students, involve securing interior rooms from a simulated intruder already inside the building. To help preserve the safety of district staff and students, The Times has declined to describe these procedures in detail.
