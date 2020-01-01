A benefit account has been set up for the family of 43-year-old Stephen Walters, a Kerr County Jail corrections officer who died from flu-related complications over the weekend.
Walters was in an Intensive Care Unit in San Antonio on Saturday after grappling with the flu for about two weeks, according to Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
Hierholzer called Walters an exceptional employee, and posted Facebook messages before and after the man’s death asking for prayers.
Walters left behind a wife and four children.
“It has been a terrible loss regarding corrections officer Stephen Walters,” said Sgt. Elias R. Garcia, sheriff’s office spokesman in a Tuesday email. “To assist the family, a Stephen Walters benefit account has been opened at Security State Bank and Trust. Please feel free to spread the word. The Walters Family is very appreciative for the assistance. Anyone who wants to help out can donate at any branch.”
