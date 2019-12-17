A 29-year-old San Antonio woman was jailed this week on suspicion of felony evidence tampering and drug possession.
County records indicate Chelsea Alexandra Rich was jailed Sunday by a Kerrville police officer and accused of possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing less than 1 gram of a penalty group 2 drug and attempting to hide the contraband.
No information about the circumstances of her arrest were immediately available. A penalty group 2 drug includes ibogaine, peyote, DMT and a host of other drugs.
Rich was released Monday on bonds totaling $10,000, according to jail records.
