An Instagram hoax went viral this week claiming that a new rule will allow Instagram photos to be used in court cases. The post fooled several well-known celebrities such as musician P!nk and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who is also the current U.S. Secretary of Energy.
"Don't forget Deadline today!!!" the meme reads. "It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed."
There are two elements of the meme that seem to validate the belief it’s a legitimate policy. The first thing is that it’s been reported by Ch. 13 news. The second item is what appears to be a legal claim with a reference to the Rome Statute.
For those here in the Hill Country, it would be possible to have a news report from Ch. 13, because there is an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, but the meme never specifies call letters or network affiliation.
The Rome Statute is a real item, that refers to a definition of what constitutes war crimes, including genocide. The statute, which has been ratified by some countries, is not recognized by many, inclduing the U.S.
The meme goes on to say that if users repost the message — which is an image of text — they will protect themselves from Instagram using their photos and information.
"Heads up!" said Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri on his Instagram story. "If you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it's not true."
According to information from Harvard University, a good way to spot fake news is if it has spelling errors, lots of things written in all caps or dramatic punctuation. Also be wary of information found on social media feeds.
Buzzfeed put together a list of celebrities who posted the hoax on their Instagram account. Here are a few of them:
Usher
Niall Horan
Tom Holland
P!nk
Julianne Moore
Rick Perry
Julia Roberts
Zoe Saldana
Rob Lowe
Martha Stewart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.