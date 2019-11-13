The Olympic Drive extension is one step closer to fruition after the Kerrville City Council approved a construction contract at a meeting Tuesday night.
The project will extend Olympic Drive so that it meets Loop 534. Construction requires new roadway surface, curbing, sidewalk extensions, pedestrian crossings, an extension of the sewer service main, designing and engineering. The City Council approved the extension in March.
The construction contract with M5 Utilities LLC amounts to about $2.439 million, which accounts for the majority of the project. The overall cost of $2.6 million will be partially — about half — paid for from funds from Kerrville Independent School District’s bond money.
“We do have three schools that will be within this corridor and in fact the entire corridor will be a school zone,” said Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe. “We do anticipate extensive pedestrian use across there and that’s been developing in this plan.”
The extension was spurred by the construction of the new Hal Peterson Middle School — across the street from Tivy High School.
KISD is paying for their portion through an $89 million bond approved by voters in 2018, which also pays for the new middle school, safety upgrades across all campuses and a new agriculture facility for Tivy High School.
The remainder of the project is paid for by the local economic improvement corporation.
The city is also looking at cost saving options, such as Texas Department of Transportation repaving Loop 534 so the city doesn’t have to do it.
“As always, we’re looking at project savings anywhere we can,” Hoppe said. “We’re going to go out and get the contract rolling and start moving forward, and we’ll potentially bring (project savings) back to you.”
Hoppe said the Olympic Drive extension is consistent with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is a guideline for Kerrville development and growth over the next 30 years.
The council also talked about a city-wide road management plan and approved a settlement agreement with Lotus Peer Recovery LLC, who had previously filed a lawsuit against the city.
According to past reports, the lawsuit plaintiffs alleged the city is violating the Fair Housing Act because its boarding home facility ordinance does not allow sober living homes to be within half a mile of each other in residential areas.
