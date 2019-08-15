The Kerr County Repub-lican Party is sponsoring “An Evening with Senator Ted Cruz” on Sept. 6.
The event is billed as “An engaging, first-hand account of the most current topics that matter to you.”
Cruz has said that his father, Rafael Bienvenido Cruz y Diaz, was a survivor of many beatings while in a Cuban prison for fighting in support of Fidel Castro’s revolution, and came to America with little more than the clothes on his back and a desire to live free.
His mother, Eleanor Darragh, was the first in her family to graduate from college and was among the first generation of women to work in computer programming.
Ted’s formative years were “shaped by watching his parents work hard, break barriers and overcome challenges,” according to a press release from the local Republican Party.
The Sept. 6 event will take place at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. The evening will begin with a meet and greet and cash bar from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $100 per person for the meet and greet and dinner, $75 for the dinner only.
A table for eight is available for $1,000 and includes the meet and greet and dinner for all eight guests.
The check-in table will open at 5 p.m.
Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and payment is required at the time the reservation is made.
Individuals wishing to sit together should make reservations together, as seating can not be guaranteed otherwise.
For more information, contact John Elliott at 830-329-3885 or Shirley Barth at 830-792-2196.
