A 45-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing heroin in March and November of last year and for hiding the drug in his anus.
Joe Luis Uribe Jr. was arrested March 5, 2021, at the Kerrville Holiday Inn parking lot, on suspicion of heroin dealing in Kerr County, then released from jail on bond, only to be arrested Nov. 8, 2021, in another sting operation, this time at a Shell gas station, 949 Front St. In both cases, officers recovered heroin that had been hidden in Uribe’s anus, according to investigators’ affidavits.
