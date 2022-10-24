 The annual autumn festival celebration at Glory Community Garden on Saturday drew a crowd of more than 100 to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and celebrate the end of summer.

“We have had such a wonderful crowd and so many children,” said Pam Umstead, a member of the steering committee for Glory Community Garden. “It is good to see children visiting the garden. I want to encourage the children to visit and learn. We hope to have a visitor’s day with the elementary school students again next year.”

