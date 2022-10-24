Adi Hunter, left, and her friend Serenity Zipp play on the giant rocking horse at the Glory Community Garden Fall Festival, Saturday. More than 130 guests attended the festival, and 27 pets received microchips courtesy of Kerrville Pets Alive!
Several local organizations attended the festival, handing out information about their services, including the Texas Master Gardeners’ Anne Brown, left, with Kamden Frazier, first grader and Josiah Ramirez, 8th grader, who picked up free packets of seeds from the organization.
The Reverend Allen Noah, founder of Glory Community Garden, left, presented Jeremy Walther, owner of Pint and Plow, with an award for his help with the garden and for creating an ale in honor of the garden, named Apple Glory Brown Ale.
Roger Mathews
Eddie Garza and his support dog Ruger, attended the Fall Festival at Glory Community Garden Saturday.
Big kids like to play, too, as evidenced by Lois Shaw with Doyle Community Center riding the giant rocking horse Saturday at the Glory Community Garden Fall Festival.
The annual autumn festival celebration at Glory Community Garden on Saturday drew a crowd of more than 100 to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and celebrate the end of summer.
“We have had such a wonderful crowd and so many children,” said Pam Umstead, a member of the steering committee for Glory Community Garden. “It is good to see children visiting the garden. I want to encourage the children to visit and learn. We hope to have a visitor’s day with the elementary school students again next year.”
