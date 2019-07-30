For those looking for a way into the five United States military academies, Greystone Preparatory School provided a path — albeit an expensive one.
While those who are accepted into U.S. military academies have their schooling paid for, students attending Greystone, which is housed at Schreiner University, are paying the Schreiner tuition of more than $42,000 per year, and that has proven no longer sustainable.
“We are hemorrhaging students right now and we have to do something to stop the bleeding before we kill the patient,” said Cdr. David Bailey, executive director of Greystone. “The patient here is not me, it’s our kids.”
This upcoming school year will be the last year Greystone will be affiliated with the University, and the program is looking for options to relocate outside of Texas. Schreiner, however, is planning to add its own military academy prep program for the fall of 2020.
Founded in 2004, the program has seen its enrollment fall by more than half — there are 23 students in the 2019-20 class — but the cost of program has risen from $18,000 per year in 2004 to more than $40,000.
“I wish I had all the money in the world,” Bailey said. “If I did, I’d stay right here.”
Since Greystone is a one-year program, federal and state funding — including parents’ veteran benefits — cannot be applied.
Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, said it is with heavy heart that he watches Greystone depart, especially since the students are so exemplary.
“Greystone students ... understand that they need to come in, sit in front of the classroom, have a study hall in the evening that prepares them for classes the next day,” McCormick. “That really raises the level of discourse and engagement for all students in the classroom.”
Bailey said he wanted to stress that there are no hard feelings between the two institutions.
“It’s a business decision and I hate that because there is so much emotion here for me,” Bailey said.
The Greystone program is looking for a new host school that will be more affordable and give Greystone some space to grow and potentially add new focuses, such as ROTC or reserve officer training corps. They’ve narrowed it down to 18 schools, all of which are outside of the state.
The Greystone program employs two full-time workers — Bailey and his wife, who will be leaving wherever Greystone takes them — as well as four contract employees who will not move with Greystone. Bailey said Greystone students have logged thousands of volunteer hours in the Kerrville area over the years.
